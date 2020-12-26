Kaduna to spend N4.6bn on upgrading, equipping general hospitals

The Kaduna State Government plans to spend N4.6 billion on upgrading and equipping of General Hospitals across the state in 2021.

This is contained in the breakdown of the N9.1 billion allocated to the Ministry of Health for capital projects in 2021.

The approved budget document showed that N2.0 billion was allocated for the construction and equipping of 300-bed Specialist Hospital, and N20.7 million for the procurement of reagents and consumables for General Hospitals.

Also, N752 million was allocated for COVID–19 intervention: construction of isolation centres and procurement of ambulances.

A total of N22.5 million was earmarked for the construction and repairs of Standard Accident and Emergency Unit at some General Hospitals, and N800 million for the construction of Trauma Centre at Doka.

The document equally showed that N23.5 million was earmarked for the procurement and installation of electric medical incinerators, one in each…