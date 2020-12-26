Ndigbo deserve independent Ohanaeze – WIC

By Dennis Agbo

As the election for a new set of leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo gains steam, the World Igbo Congress, WIC has advocated for an independent executive that will be free from encumberances.

The group said that it was with only an independent Ohanaeze leadership, devoid of dictatorship from state governors and other political interest groups, that Ndigbo will attain security and protection of it’s citizens.

WIC spokesman, Basil Onwukwe said that the group commends the outgoing President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, for reconstitution of the electoral committee that will conduct the election of the new executive.

It however urged homeland Igbo stakeholders to elect a true and independent Ohanaeze, saying that “the security and protection of lives and properties in Alaigbo depends on the election of Igbo patriots into leadership.”

Ndukwu added that “It will be a tragic error and a monumental aberration not to recognize the…