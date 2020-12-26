Nigeria needs to be restructured for justice, equity, progress— Agunloye

By Dayo Johnson— Akure

A chieftain of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Dr. Olu Agunloye, has said that the nation needed to be retooled, restructured or re-engineered to engender justice, equity and progress.

Agunloye, a former minister in a special message to Nigerians and his party members made available to Vanguard in Akure lamented that “all is not well in our country”.

“The people and governments of Nigeria have been under severe pressures by misrule, effects of Covid-19, and especially the recurring widespread insecurity and violent unrests.

“The repercussions of these have had significant negative effects on the progress and stability of the nation.

“The religions are failing. The politicians are failing. The military is not primarily trained to succeed in this wise and does not have good previous records in governance.

“Nigeria is in the festive season and awaiting the turn of the…