We inherited N27bn retirement arrears, says Gov Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Friday said that his administration inherited the sum of N27bn naira in pension arrears from his predecessors.

Mohammed, who disclosed this in Bauchi when the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), paid him a courtesy visit to mark the 2020 Christmas celebration, explained that despite all the challenges, pensioners were now getting their entitlements ‘as and when due’.

“Unless we are able to free resources, we won’t be able to employ people. We have a prevalence of ghost workers and we are working very hard to make sure we free resources in our personnel emolument within the nominal rolls that have been bastardized.

“Even though we got Paris club funds, we got bailout money, we were not able to settle all that.

“However, pensioners are getting their money as and when due and in fact, even their retirement benefits, we inherited N27bn retirement arrears from the previous administrations,” he said.

