APC to PDP: Nigeria nowhere close to a failed State

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has chastised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for aligning with the position of Financial Times describing Nigeria as a failed State.

The APC in a statement by the Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen James Akpanudoedehe, on Sunday said while naysayers and opposition partisans chorus their doomsday wishes for Nigeria, the country is nowhere close to becoming a failed state.

Part of the statement reads; “The President Muhammadu Buhari government is not oblivious to the country’s challenges and is visibly and frontally addressing them.

“From the economy to security, it is easy, to sum up, Nigeria with some recently recorded security incidents and the economic downturn. However, this government has displayed the political will and capacity to contain any criminal/terrorist activity and return the economy to growth.

President…