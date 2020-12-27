ASUU strikes helping to actualise Boko Haram’s ideology

…says union has spent over 4 out of last 21 years on strike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman has called for a more determined approach to resolve the lingering crisis in the nation’s tertiary education sector and halt the occasional resort to strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU.

Lukman in a statement on Sunday in Abuja lamented how the series of industrial actions by ASUU has continued to help actualise the Boko Haram ideology of destroying the education sector.

According to him, in the last 21 years, ASUU has spent over four years embarking on strike.

In the statement titled, “ASUU and Indeterminate Power Struggle – The Boko Haram Logic”, Lukman said many respected Nigerian academics have publicly celebrated the point that ASUU has never lost any struggle against the Nigerian government, whether military or civilian.

“These are being said without any remorse or acknowledgement of…