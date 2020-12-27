Disclose security votes spending for 2021, SERAP urges Buhari,govs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In view of security challenges in Nigeria, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and 36 state governors to disclose details of proposed ‘security votes’ spending in 2021 budget.

SERAP maintained that In the wake of the abduction of over 300 students from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, and ongoing security challenges in several parts of the country, the time has come to demonstrate transparency and accountability in the spending of public funds meant to secure people’s lives and property.