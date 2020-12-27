Disclose security votes spending for 2021, SERAP urges Buhari,govs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni
In view of security challenges in Nigeria, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and 36 state governors to disclose details of proposed ‘security votes’ spending in 2021 budget.
SERAP maintained that In the wake of the abduction of over 300 students from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, and ongoing security challenges in several parts of the country, the time has come to demonstrate transparency and accountability in the spending of public funds meant to secure people’s lives and property.
In the Freedom of Information, FoI requests dated December 26, 2020 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization stressed that disclosing details of spending as security votes for 2021 would serve to engage the Nigerian people in an honest conversation about the security challenges confronting the country, and what the federal and state governments…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper