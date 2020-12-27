Economy: Nigeria should avoid another COVID-19 lockdown in 2021

Nigerians should do all to avoid another round of lockdown in 2021 that could impact more adversely on the economy, Chief Jude Emecheta, the Managing Director, Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA) has said.

Emecheta said in Awka on Sunday that ANSAA could only realise 15 per cent of its revenue projection of N1 billion in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and EndSARS protest.

He said that the agency could not enforce revenue collection or prosecute defaulters because businesses and government institutions could not operate for about six months.

According to him, the pandemic had serious negative impact on the ANSAA component of Anambra revenue projections in 2020.

“For six months we did not step into the field to work; you know normally people don’t want to pay, so we need to go and remind them, if possible force them to pay.

“When we wanted to go out the young boys came with EndSARS and after one month of the protest, the Police which provide protection…