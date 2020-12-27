How Bajowa saved me from being killed by Dimka ― Obasanjo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday revealed how General Olu Bajowa (Rtd) saved him from being killed by Lt Colonel Buka Dimka in the February 13, 1976, military coup d’etat.

Obasanjo spoke at the celebration of the 80th birthday of General Bajowa in Igbotako, Okitipupa council area of Ondo state.

He said ” I want to say something about Olu either he knew it or he didn’t know. When Dimka coup came, if Olu had not been what and what he is, I would have gone with the coup.

“Let me tell you the story. Olu is very respectful. He is very conscious of our culture. He had a child, a boy, and wanted to name the child after me. He had to call me early in the morning, that morning that Dimka struck.

“And because Olu said he was coming, I had to wait a little bit. I waited beyond the time I would have gone out.

“Olu then came, he made the request and I granted the request. So, I was a bit late in going…