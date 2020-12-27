Lawan canvasses national unity as he bags high chief title in Igboland

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Sunday made a strong case for national unity saying Nigeria needs all parts of the country to make things work.

Lawan stated this at the 10th year memorial anniversary of the father of the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu which held at Igbere in Abia state.

The occasion was climaxed with the conferment on the Senate President a High Chief title of Nwannedinamba 1(our number one Brother in Diaspora) and as member Ezumezu Circle of Igbere Ebiri by the Igbere Clan Council of Ndi Eze, Igbere.

In his remarks, Lawan said: “This is one occasion that has brought all of us here. If you look at the cream of people around, you will believe that there is unity among us.

“Regardless of our political or religious passuasion, we are attending a function that all of us believe is so important.

“Abia state is a home of unity. We have seen the presence of the (Senate)Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya…