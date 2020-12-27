Monarch killed, properties razed as Enugu community succumbs to communal strife

By Dennis Agbo

The traditional ruler of Oruku community in Nkanu East local government area of Enugu State, Igwe Emmanuel Mba has reportedly died from gunshots by men suspected to be policemen from force headquarters, Abuja.

Subsequently, many houses, cars and other properties have been razed in the community, an orgy of violence that started on Saturday and continued on Sunday.

Fracas started on Saturday December 26 when the now deseased traditional ruler was presiding over the town meeting and a group of uniformed men believed to be policemen from Abuja stormed the meeting, led a native of the community, who allegedly pointed at the traditional ruler that was instantly shot by the policemen.

The Enugu state Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe could not pick his phone to confirm the incident.

“The Policemen were led by one Inspector Danladi, who also took away one Mr. Agozie Ani from the Oruku town hall where the deceased traditional ruler was addressing a…