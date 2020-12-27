Nigeria reports 829 new infections, 1 additional death

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 829 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), pandemic outbreak in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that since the beginning of the outbreak in February, more than 925,215 samples have been tested in the country.

The NCDC said that the new infections bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 83,576 which includes 70,495 discharged cases and 1,247 deaths.

The public health agency said that the country sadly recorded one additional death in the last 24 hours.

It disclosed that 256 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection from isolation centres across the country.

“Our discharges today include 113 community recoveries in Lagos State and 92 community recoveries in Kaduna State managed in line with guidelines,” it stated.

The NCDC said that the new infections were reported from 14 states…