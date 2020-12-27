Pope scraps public Angelus prayer amid COVID precaution

Pope Francis on Saturday did not deliver his message before thousands of pilgrims, as in the past, but instead offered it from the calm of a Vatican library due to COVID-19 precautions

The Vatican moved the location for Saturday’s noon-time prayer to the library in the Apostolic Palace.

Originally, the head of the Catholic Church had planned to pray to the faithful in St Peter’s Square, as is customary.

Outside the Vatican in Italy as a whole, strict curfew restrictions apply over the Christmas holidays until the beginning of January, with the exception of four days of Dec. 28 to Dec.30 and Jan. 4.

People are only supposed to leave their homes during this time to go to work, to the doctor’s, shopping, or to exercise on their own, making it difficult for believers to access St Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis during the prayer stressed the importance of forgiveness and prayed for Christians facing persecution for their faith at the traditional Angelus prayer on…