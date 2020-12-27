Yuletide: FRSC boss commends personnel, road users

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has expressed satisfaction with the general conduct, commitment and professionalism exhibited by the personnel of the corps during the Yuletide special patrol.

Oyeyemi’s remarks were contained in a statement by the FRSC’s Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem on Saturday in Abuja.

He also commended the cooperation of the road users, saying that the excellent performances and positive impact recorded by the corps were directly tied to the high rate of compliance received from the motoring public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyeyemi gave the commendation after receiving briefs from supervisory officers deployed from the National Headquarters to monitor the special operations nationwide.

The corps marshal also reviewed the entire processes and activities of the FRSC, urging the staff not to rest on their oars.

He expressed satisfaction with the general conduct of…