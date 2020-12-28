Gunmen kill Katsina lawmaker’s uncle, vigilante, abduct eight others

By Bashir Bello

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have on Monday killed an uncle to a Katsina lawmaker, identified as Rufa’i, another vigilante, and abducted eight others including the newly wedded couple.

Information gathered revealed that the incident happened in four different attacks carried out by the bandits on Safana and Sabuwa local government areas of Katsina State.

Sources said the Gunmen in Runka, Safana LGA killed the lawmaker’s uncle and kidnapped the newly wedded couple while in Sabuwa LGA, attacked Mai Yadi village killing the vigilante, and in Rimi village, abducted the six women.

A source in Safana who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity said, “yes, they killed the lawmaker’s uncle, one Rufa’i. The incident happened on Monday morning on his way to the market from Runka to Gora.

“They shot at others too but I can’t confirm whether they later died or not.

“Last Saturday, in Runka, the bandits also abducted a newly wedded couple,” the…