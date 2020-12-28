Nicodemus stars as Nasarawa United edge Wikki

Reuben Nicodemus was the hero as Nasarawa United beat Wikki Tourists 2-1 in a season opener at the Lafia City Stadium.

The left-back, just back from the U-20 nations team camp, scored a brace to hand Bala Nikyu’s wards maximum points.

With Chinedu Ohanocham leading the line for the Solid Miners, Nicodemus’ offensive disposition from deep caught the eyes. He was the team’s biggest threat in the final third linking up well with Aliyu Abdulahi Adamu on the left.

When he wasn’t delivering incisive crosses into the opposition’s box, he was unleashing canons at goal.

It, however, seemed the hosts were in for a shock when Promise Damala guided in Manu Garba’s cut-back in the 5th minute. But their lead lasted just two minutes as Nicodemus squeezed the ball past Stanley Nwabali from a very acute angle.

The keeper expected across from the tight angle but Nicodemus rather aimed at goal catching the goalkeeper off-guard.

The well-groomed visitors who had started the game on a…