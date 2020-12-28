Tolulope debuts with Stonism art movement

By Japhet Davidson

ONE of the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world is the holding of exhibitions in unconventional places. And one of the exhibitions that caught the attention of many art lovers was a solo exhibition by Toluwalope Ajayi, a visual artist and a theatre production designer, held at Adna Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos on December 19.

The one-day exhibition tagged “A Cast in Stones: The Renaissance” which featured 30 works, was unique in the sense that it showcased 20 stone artworks, 9 acrylic paintings and one oil painting. A critical look at the great and amazing works reveals the creative ingenuity of the young artist as seen in the way she romances with stones. The works speak about some of the things happening in the country.

According to the mixed media artist who experiments with different materials ranging from fabric to paper, beads, broken CDs and even stones, her recent experiment and discovery of the ability to paint with stones…