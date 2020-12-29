Apapa gridlock requires more than good road network

…says all roads in area to be completed with concrete for durability

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, has said that the lingering gridlock at the Apapa port area requires more than good road network for it to ease.

The Minister, who spoke exclusively to Vanguard, pointed out that while the major roads around the area had been done with few waiting to be completed with concrete, the pervasive traffic in the area has continued unabated, an indication that it was not just the problem of roads.

Fashola said: “If you go to the road now, you would see that the main carriageway, which is three-lane each of 37 kilometres from Port entrance to Tin Can has been completed. The section between Tin Can and Mile 2, which was built with asphalt which has now failed, has been awarded so that we do everything with concrete.

“From Mile 2 to Oworonshoki on the main carriageway has been completed. So, it is not a road problem anymore beyond that point…