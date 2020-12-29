Baby Shalom seeks N7.5m for corrective heart surgery

By Sola Ogundipe

BABY Omoike Omozokpia Shalom needs help fast. The two-month-old infant was born with a serious heart deformity and requires urgent corrective surgery.

According to Shalom’s mother, he requires N7.5 million to undergo corrective surgery at the Apollo Hospital, Chennai, India.

“The problem was discovered at birth,” she recounted to Good Health Weekly in a chat.

“When he was born, he was unable to breathe properly, he did not cry out as normal newborns do. He was born at 37 weeks and 4 days through Cesarean Section.

“When it was discovered he could not breathe properly, oxygen was administered to him for close to 10 days. I could not even breastfeed him because he was not strong enough.

“I expressed breastmilk and he was fed with it with a syringe through a nasogastric tube. Even now he still is not strong enough to breastfeed.”

Lamenting, she said as a result of the deformity, the baby is always…