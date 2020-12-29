Biden accuses Trump of damaging critical security agencies

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said the outgoing Donald Trump administration was doing “enormous damage” to agencies critical to the nation’s security.

Biden made the allegation in a speech from his home state of Delaware after receiving a briefing from his aides on national security and foreign policy.

He alleged that his team was not getting all the needed information, including on defence matters, for a smooth transfer of power.

He specifically mentioned the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget, accusing them of setting up “roadblocks” to information flow.

“Many of the agencies that are critical to our security have incurred enormous damage.

“Many of them have been hollowed out in personnel, capacity and in morale. The policy processes have atrophied or have been sidelined.

“Right now, we just aren’t getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas.

“It is nothing…