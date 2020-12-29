How we created opportunities out of Year 2020 challenges — NNPC

The year 2020 is a year like no other. A year that threw up a health challenge which brought the whole world to its knees.

The coronavirus pandemic precipitated the lockdown of social and economic activities across the world, displacing the fortunes of many nations and businesses with the Oil and Gas Sector not being an exemption. 2020 is a year that brought West Texas Intermediate crude futures to below zero dollars. A calamity never seen before.

However, like the hot fire that produces the finest steel, the challenges that Covid-19 threw at humanity brought the ingenuity and astute management skills of the NNPC Group Managing Director and his team to the fore.

Supported by the entire staff of the Corporation, NNPC conceived and implemented innovative business continuity strategies which steered the State Oil Company to achieve unprecedented feats including those which had hitherto proved elusive.

An outstanding example of this is the milestone achievement of 3million barrels…