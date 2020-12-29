INSECURITY: Onuesoke knocks Itsey Sagay on call for Nigerians to bear arms 

By Festus Ahon

FORMER Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Tuesday said though the security situation in the country was pathetic and scary, there were better available options of improving security instead of the call for the Federal Government to allow Nigerians bear arms to protect themselves due to the worsening security situation in the country.

Onuesoke who was reacting to a statement credit to the Chairman Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, said; “unfortunately the security situation in the country is pathetic and very scary because the Buhari-led government has failed on its duty to secure the lives and properties of the people.

“That Nigerians can no longer sleep with both eyes closed goes to tell how terrible the situation is. I think there are better available options that can be employed to improve the situation of things. Prof. Itse Sagay’s advice to the federal government is the self-denial of…