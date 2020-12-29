PDP Southwest caretaker c’ttee nullifies suspension of five Ondo chieftains

By Adeola Badru

The South-west zonal Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nullified the suspension of five chieftains of the party in Ondo State, saying their suspension by the state working committee fell short of procedures as laid down in the party’s constitution.

Chief Oyedele Ibini, Hon. Lad Ojomo, Mr. Ayo Fadaka, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye and Hon. Ebenezer Alabi were suspended by the state working committee of the PDP in Ondo State on December 22, 2020.

A statement on Tuesday, by the Zonal Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, made available to Vanguard in Ibadan, said the zonal caretaker committee took the decision at its meeting in Abeokuta on Monday.

The caretaker committee, in a letter to the Ondo State Chairman of the party, Hon Fatai Adams, called for restrain and urged the chairman to always ensure that his actions were in consonance with all extant laws of the party.

The letter signed by the Zonal Secretary of the party, Hon….