We will wrestle food inflation in 2021, Buhari assures citizens

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration will keep a keen eye on food inflation in the New Year.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement, said Buhari gave the assurance at the fifth regular meeting with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council held on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari directed that the CBN “must not give money to import food. Already, about seven states are producing all the rice we need. We must eat what we produce.”

He noted with satisfaction the strides made in agricultural production following the programme of diversification from over reliance on oil instituted by his administration.

The president wondered where the country would have found itself by now in view of the devastating economic crisis brought about by COVID-19 if the…