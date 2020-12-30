Dangers, benefits of genetically modified foods (3)

This is the concluding part of this piece. In the second edition, the focus was on the advantages of genetic modification. In this final part, the risks and benefits of GMOs are examined.

By Ebele Orakpo

Likely potential harms

The NBMA boss, Ebegba, continued: “The likely potential harms that can be caused by GMOs include environmental, health and socio-economic concerns. The risk assessment being carried out is to ensure that GMOs do not have the ability to become super organisms that will begin to affect other organisms.

“We ensure it does not become so dominant that it becomes invasive and destroy other organisms. We also ensure that if it is genetically-modified to be resistant to a particular pest, that pest should be the only one it is resistant to; it must not affect other insects.

“Then we look at it from human angle; it must not cause health hazards. It must not develop any toxin that will affect human and animal health….