EFCC secures 865 convictions, receives 10,152 petitions in 2020

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Acting-Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mohammed Umar Abba, says the agency secured 865 convictions from a total of 1,305 cases it filed in courts in 2020.

He said that a total of 7,340 cases were under investigation out of the 10, 152 petitions received it received within the period.

The EFCC acting Chair added that the commission also recorded humongous cash recoveries and seizure of a significant number of assets from persons indicted of corruption, following the due legal process.

Abba, who made the disclosure in his end-of-year message, also thanked the staff for their dedication, hard work and sacrifice in the discharge of their duties, which contributed to the feat.

Describing the year under review as “unique for obvious reasons”, Abba revealed that its projections anchored on a strategic vision were greatly slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abba said: “The lockdown enforced as part of measures to stem…