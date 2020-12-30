Family of Nigerian sentenced to death in S’ Arabia begs FG for intervention

The family of Sulaimon Olufemi, a Nigerian sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, in Lagos approached the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) seeking its intervention to save him.

Sulaimon was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia in 2002, for reportedly being part of a mob that killed a Saudi Arabian police officer.

The head of the Olufemi family, Mr. Olabode Olufemi, at a meeting with NIDCOM chairperson, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said that before his departure for Saudi Arabia, Sulaimon was never a trouble maker.

“Sulaimon is a child of peace and gentle spirit. We appeal to the Government of Saudi Arabia to spare the life of our son.

“We also appeal to NIDCOM, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Association of Nigerians in Diaspora in Saudi Arabia to come to our rescue,” Olabode pleaded.

Responding, Dabiri-Erewa pledged that the commission would do its best in getting clemency for Sulaimon.

