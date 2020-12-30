We haven’t abandoned corps members positive for COVID-19 – NYSC

By Luminous Jannamike

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, on Wednesday, said it had not abandoned corps members who tested positive for COVID-19 in Jigawa state as reported by some news outlet.

It also said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the State government, and the Jigawa Secretariat of the Scheme have been in constant touch with the affected corps members on their welfare and medicare.

An online news website,, had on Tuesday quoted some of the corps members as saying that they were kept in isolation at the Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital in Dutse, the state capital, for over 14 days despite not showing any symptoms.

But the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, in a statement in Abuja, dismissed the story as inaccurate, stressing that the isolated corps members were agitating because they could not reunite with their families during the Christmas festivities.

The statement reads, “The attention of NYSC Management has…