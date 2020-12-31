2020 and the women who made it tick

January

Hanan Buhari and the Presidential jet

The year began in outrage as the Nigerian Government authorised the use of a jet from the presidential fleet to fly President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, on a private trip to Bauchi. Hanan had reportedly attended an event to photograph a Durbar by Rilwanu Adamu, Emir of Bauchi, in one of the jets in the presidential fleet.

March

Super female senator, Rose Okoh bows to cancer

It was a sad month for the people of Cross Rivers as illustrious Senator Rose Okoji Okoh Northern Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment; was snatched away from them by the cold hands of death. She was widely eulogized by her people.

April

Funke Akindele in lockdown party gone wrong

After taking to social media to ask her fans to stay home, movie producer extraordinaire Funke Akindele found herself on the wrong side of the law when she was arrested for throwing a birthday…