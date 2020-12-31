APC-led government can’t be scored excellent — Gov Sule

Gov Sule advocates synergy for good governance
Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama – Lafia

Worried by the spate of insecurity in the country, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has taken a swipe at the APC led administration saying that he can’t score the current governnent  ”excellent” especially in the area of  insecurity. 

 

Governor Sule, a member of the  ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, made his feelings known when he appeared  on a Channels television interview.

According to Governor Sule, “Nigeria is about to become a failed state” stating that such statement was not new in democratic Nigeria as “the previous government of former President Goodluck Jonathan was also criticised in the same  way” 

He  recalled  that the Financial Times of London had once described Nigeria as a country going backwards economically and plagued with terrorism, illiteracy, poverty, banditry, kidnapping and risks of becoming a failed state if things don’t take a drastic turn.

According to him, “the…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

