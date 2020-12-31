Camels carrying baggage’s coming into Nigeria unchecked

…says Kidnappers use ransom money to buy weapons

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has raised alarm that camels carrying lot of baggage’s were crossing Nigeria’s borders into the country on a daily basis.

This was contained in a statement titled, “Our borders and insecurity” made available to journalists on Thursday by the ACF’s national chairman, Audu Ogbeh.

He said the forum was informed of the disturbing development by some of ACF’s members from Sokoto and Zamfara states.

“And they observed that nobody checks their baggage and nobody knows what is being brought into Nigeria,” he said.

Mr. Ogbe alleged that ransom money were being used by terrorists to buy illegal arms,stressing “It is clear now from what we know that as victims pay ransoms to the kidnappers ,the money is instantly converted to more sophisticated weapons and instruments of death by the kidnappers.”

According to him, ” the forum observed that large consignments…