COVID -19: Pauline Tallen self isolates as test returns positive

Minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen proceeded on self-isolation as she tested positive for Coronavirus in Abuja.

In a statement issued last Sunday, she disclosed that the following interaction with individuals who later showed signs of COVID-19, she was advised by her medical team to undergo a test and self-isolate for observation over a few days.

Her words: “This is to inform the general public that after undergoing a test carried out on myself and members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family was negative.

“Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation during the period of treatment.

“Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all to stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic.

“I implore you all to stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic”, she said.

In the statement, she further urged Nigerians to take responsibility for…