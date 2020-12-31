Enforce all Covid-19 protocols – CP Lagos charges Area Commanders, DPOs

* Warns against incivility, drunkenness by policemen

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has charged all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the state to enforce all COVID-19 protocols as highlighted by the Presidential Taskforce and the Lagos State Government, to the latter.

He gave the charge while addressing the officers at the Police Officers Wives Association, POWA Hall, Oduduwa, in Ikeja area of the state, yesterday.

The command boss who stated that the pandemic was real, emphasised the need to enforce the regular use of face mask by Lagosians, at public places as well as maintaining social distance.

He said the total closure of night clubs, bars, lounges, event centres must be enforced, as well as” social party, street carnivals, use of infra-red thermometer to check body temperature, sanitizers and enforcement of the imposed curfew between 12 midnight and 4…