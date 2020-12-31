No date fixed for sales of application documents yet – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), says no date has been fixed for the commencement of sales of the application documents for its 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Benjamin, who was speaking against the backdrop of reports in some sections of the media that the board had already commenced the sales of forms for 2021 application, said that the board had since distanced itself from such report.

According to him, the report is totally false, misleading and malicious.

”The board’s attention has been drawn to some fictitious advertisement for the sales of the 2021 UTME/Direct Entry (DE) application documents purportedly coming from the board.

”This is totally false, and an attempt to mislead the public as the board has not rolled out its 2021 application documents.

”We have clearly…