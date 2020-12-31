Osun schools no longer resuming January 4 — Govt

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun state government has warned schools in the state not to resume on January 4, 2021 as earlier scheduled as new date would be announced in due course.

The state government, through the ministry of Education said coronavirus reality would not permit schools to reopen as scheduled on the calendar.

A public service announcement issued on Thursday and signed by C.K Olaniyan on behalf of the Honourable Commissioner for Education in the state, warned that any school that flouts the order will be shut down.

The statement reads, “The Ministry of Education is overwhelmed by the enquires from the Public and Private school owners about the school resumption date as earlier stated in the published School Calendar which puts resumption date on 4th January, 2021.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to state in clear terms that the prevailing Public health circumstances especially those that relate to Covid-19 pandemic has compelled the state to take…