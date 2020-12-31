Protesting Catholic women ground Owerri over Bishop Chikwe’s kidnap 

By Chidi Nkwopara— OWERRI

Vehicular traffic along the ever-busy Wetheral Road, Owerri, Imo State, ground to a halt for hours on Thursday, as members of Owerri Archdiocesan Catholic Women Organisation, CWO, embarked on peaceful rosary procession, praying for the quick release of their Auxiliary Bishop, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe and his driver, Mr. Robert Ndubuisi, by their abductors.

The women lamented that four days after the Bishop and his driver were kidnapped by the hoodlums, not a word had been heard from either the hoodlums or their innocent captives.

The women prayed and sang religious songs throughout the procession, which started at Villa Maria Guest House and terminated at the Government House, Owerri.

Some of the placards carried by the angry Catholic mothers read: This is sacrilege; Release the Lord’s anointed; This is man’s inhumanity to God; Avoid the wrath of God; Stop this crime; Heaven bleeds for his servant, and Please, set our…