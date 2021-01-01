El-Rufai pardons prisoners on New Year day

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai has ordered the release of 12 convicts in exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 212 of the constitution.

The pardon was on the recommendation of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

A press statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Friday, stated that the pardoned convicts comprised 10 people who were serving sentences of three years and above, ‘’with six months or less to serve.’’

Adekeye further said that the other two convicts that were pardoned ‘’were convicts who were released on ground of age.’’

‘’Gabriel Olugbenga was convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment for culpable homicide on June 23, 2016. He is 60 years old.

“He has six months left to serve and he was expected to be released on June 23, 2021,’’ he said.

The statement further said that Tunde Ikuenaya was imprisoned on November 16, 2017,…