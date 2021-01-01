Face Governance, stop making excuses at every turn, PDP Senate Caucus to Buhari

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has lampooned President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to as a matter of urgency, face governance and stop making excuses at every turn.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja while reacting to the new year broadcast of President Buhari, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South said that Buhari should stop making excuses especially with regard to his penchant at making references to 2015 as reasons why he fails to perform.

According to Abaribe, the President must realise that it does not end at making broadcast, but in exhibiting genuine seriousness in governance for all Nigerians.

Abaribe said, “The legislature, particularly the minority caucus is ready to cooperate with the presidency in any sincere and genuine effort to tackle insecurity in our country and keep our people safe.