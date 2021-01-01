Gov Makinde recounts successes in 2020 despite challenges

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday recounted some of his successes in 2020 despite the myriad of challenges facing the nation, urging residents to maintain a positive outlook for the new year.

Makinde, in a 2021 New Year address, issued in Ibadan by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said despite various events that set the state back economically, his government was still able to record huge successes.

The governor maintained that his government achieved a success in reducing infrastructural deficit of the state.

He noted that 2020 was characterised by fall in oil prices, which led to a huge drop in revenue from the Federal allocations.

According to the governor, with the attendant economic meltdown, the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, among other challenges, “yet our administration could still record successes”.

Makinde stated that efforts of his administration in fixing the health, education and security sectors have…