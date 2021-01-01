NAICOM waives enforcement of first phase of recapitalization

By Rosemary Onuoha

INSURANCE

Following an Interim Injunction from the High Court to suspend the recapitalization of insurance companies, pending the determination of the suit challenging the process, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) said it has complied with the court order and will waive the initial mandate given to companies to meet up with half of the recapitalization directive by the last day of the year.

“The first phase of the recapitalisation of insurance and reinsurance companies would have been concluded yesterday, as it is customary, by 12 midnight.“Spokesperson of NAICOM, Mr. Rasaaq Salami, who disclosed this said: “You are aware that the issue is in court and there is an interim order of the Court. NAICOM being a responsible and law abiding organisation will respect the order of the court.”

“Salami also noted that NAICOM had responded to the letter written by the NIA where the association sought clearifications on uncertainties surrounding the…