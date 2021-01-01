NANS to intervene in tuition hike in instituitions

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has said it will intervene in the hike in tuition fees by some tertiary institutions in the South-West geopolitical zone.

This was contained in the New Year message by the South-West Zonal Coordinator of the body, Comrade Kappo Samuel Olawale, in Lagos on Friday. The body pledged a proactive intervention in the matter.

Recall that only recently, the management of the Lagos State University, LASU, announced a hike in the tuition fees to be paid by new intakes of the institution. It was increased from N25,000 to N67, 048 for the new intakes, while 200 level students and above would pay the old rate of N25,000 until they graduate.

Olawale said, “I am confident that in 2021, we will be able to present a more radical interference of reform in the payable tuition of various institutions under the aegis of our leadership and we shall sail the struggle through the brinks of reduction of tuitions which are sanely…