NDLEA decries youths’ high indulgence in illicit drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has decried the high indulgence of youths in illicit drugs trade which leads to the increased crime rate in the country.

Mr Isa Adoro, the State Commandant of NDLEA in Ebonyi, said this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He noted with sadness that much attention was not being given to the issue in many parts of the country.

Adoro said that if relevant stakeholders did not urgently tackle the problem, it would be difficult to check security challenges confronting the country.

“Peaceful protests in the country for instance, would always be hijacked by hoodlums who operate under the influence of illicit drugs.

“People did not realise that illicit drug abuse and dealings generally played a big role in the hijack and mayhem during the last #EndSARS protests,” he said.

The NDLEA state commandant revealed that the situation was more serious than most people thought and, therefore, needed urgent…