See MFM’s Dr Olukoya 34 prophecies for 2021

The founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr Daniel Olukoya, has released 34 prophecies for the year 2021.

Olukoya, who tagged 2021 as the ‘Year of Restoration and Revival’, urged Nigerians during the Church’s annual crossover service, on Thursday, to pray following the prophetic outlook for the year.

According to him, “This is a year of the valley that must be approached prayerfully to get desirable results.

“So, the three keys to tackle this year of valley are: the presence of God, aggressive holiness, and aggressive prayers.”

Here are the prophecies below: 2021…

1. Is a year where serious prayers are needed to confront the fruit of this pandemic. The pandemic is yielding terrible fruits.

2. Is a year of aggressive engagement of the enemies in violent warfare.

3. A year of terrible temptations.

4. A year of deep distresses that only the balm of Gilead can solve.

5. Is going to be a year of strange…