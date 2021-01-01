Taskforce rates Churches high on COVID-19 protocols in FCT

The FCT Taskforce on COVID-19 Protocols has rated most Churches high on compliance with safety guidelines during Thursday’s Crossover Services to usher in the New Year.

Mr Ikharo Attah, the Head of Media and Enlightenment of the taskforce, said this while briefing newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Attah said that most Churches were found to have observed health protocols and guidelines issued by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as that of the FCT Administration.

“In all the Churche£8?I ns visited, wearing of facemask was a compulsory criterion for entry, while sufficient hand washing points and sanitisers were adequately provided.

” Also, some had state of the art disinfecting boxes where members were meant to pass through before entering halls or worship arena.

” The first point of call by the team was the old parade ground in Area 10 where the Christ Embassy Church held its crossover service, the taskforce…