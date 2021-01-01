Videos: Oba of Lagos returns to palace









https://www.vanguardngr.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/VID-20210101-WA0006.mp4

The #EndSARS part of 2020 is not an event anyone can wish away, it happened and it shook the major part of Nigerian territories to it roots.

Eclipsed by questionable killings of both citizens and police officers, arsonists’ activities, cold hands of hunger that led to looting and attacking anything that looks like a food house.

And then there was the invasion of the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu.

There is no better time to make a return to the palace than on a thankful New Year Day and it was with dancing and grace that Oba Akiolu announced his arrival.

