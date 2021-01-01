Why Nigeria must tackle corruption or risk greater insecurity, poverty — Kaigama

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Revd. Ignatius Kaigama has advised the Federal Government to give Nigeria a lasting solution to the twin problems of insecurity and poverty by tackling corruption.

According to Kaigama, corruption which has stood in the way of Nigeria’s progress must first give way for President Muhammadu Buhari’s N13.6 trillion 2021 budget to have a meaningful impact on citizens.

The 62-year-old cleric stated this on Friday in his New Year Message titled, ‘New Beginnings, New Hope’ delivered at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Abuja.

Kaigama also proposed the adoption of an effective intelligence gathering and crime prevention strategy to pave the way for a more secured Nigeria this year.

The Archbishop said, “We hope that the budget (N13.6 trillion Naira) for this year will bring about better security and drastically reduce poverty.

“But corruption which has stoutly and…