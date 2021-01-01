Yakasai: Blunt, outspoken patriot

IN a State where most political analysts, statesmen chose to be silent about the woes of a nation under any administration be it colonial, military and civilian rule, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai remains a controversial Nigerian politician and human rights activist who has damned the consequences of opposing the powers that be, by saying things the way it ought to be, right from the colonial era.

This antagonistic disposition has cost him several detentions by serving administration since the colonial rule to military regime and civil rule.

The former Liaison Officer to President Shehu Shagari and a founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum was once asked his thought on President Buhari’s violation of court order. Yakasai in his unbiased view maintained that unless the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration engages in a massive national transformation programme Nigeria would fail as a nation.

Born on December 5, 1925 in the Yakasai Quarters city of Kano, he once…