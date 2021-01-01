Your message empty, PDP slams Buhari over New Year Day broadcast

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday, described the 2021 New Year address by President Muhammadu Buhari as empty, saying Nigerians must come together to salvage their country.

Reacting to the speech, the PDP through its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the country under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari is fast moving toward a failed state.

The statement read: “The PDP laments as appalling that on New Year Day, all that President Buhari could offer a troubled and frustrated nation was a regurgitated script full of lame excuses and empty promises that address nothing.

“As a President, President Buhari has not demonstrated the capacity to play his own part, as he claimed, having failed to find solution for the security and economic challenges that pervade our nation under his incompetent and lethargic watch.

“The myriads of lame excuses in Mr. President’s address again underlines our national…