Zulum: Restoring hope in the midst of adversity

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

HIS name rings a bell across the landscape of Borno and Nigeria. Many Nigerians have never met him face to face but his strings of achievements anchored on people-oriented projects have made Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State a household name in the country, drawing ceaseless applause for him.

But he remains a very simple and an unassuming man despite the strategic work he has been doing to change the face of Borno State and restore hope to a people traumatized by ceaseless attacks unleashed by the Boko Haram fighters. Governor Zulum came to the scene at a time when the morale of the people and their psyche had been battered by the malevolent elements who have continued to distract the polity, steal and destroy whatever is of good report and of value to the citizenry.

If the governor had not been on the side of the people, he could have chosen to resign to fate and sit back to moan the…