COVID-19: Ebonyi reopens schools Jan 18

The Ebonyi Government has directed schools across the state to resume for the continuation of the first term of the 2020 /2021 academic session on Jan. 18.

This is contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Education, Dr Onyebuchi Chima, on Saturday in Abakaliki.

Recall that public, private and mission schools in the state were originally slated to resume for the continuation of the first term on Jan. 4.

The Ebonyi government had directed schools to vacate for the Christmas holiday on Dec. 18, 2020, after it reopened schools in October, with the lifting of lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I have been directed by Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, to inform the general public that resumption of academic activities in Ebonyi schools have been shifted to Monday, Jan. 18, as against the initial resumption date of Jan. 4.

“The postponement is due to the need to take precautions against the impending second wave of COVID-19 and…